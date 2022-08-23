Highlighted Links for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Is Apple pivoting production to India?
    Apple to cut new iPhone 14 production lag between India and China / WSJ (paywall)
    “Apple is preparing to manufacture its new iPhone in India months earlier than it did previous models, a sign the company is boosting production outside its traditional base of China where COVID-related shutdowns and geopolitical tensions have raised risks for foreign businesses.”
  • Big-swinging BYD
    BYD, Tesla’s Chinese rival, is coming into its own / WSJ (paywall)
    Long blurbed as “Warren Buffett–backed,” BYD is China’s most established and biggest electric-vehicle maker, and “has emerged as a formidable force — one that could soon be felt globally.”
  • Adidas chief to step down over China woes
    Adidas CEO to leave amid struggles in China / WSJ (paywall)
    “Adidas said Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted will step down next year in an unexpected development for a company that has struggled in its key China market recently.”
  • The future of tech business in China
    Panel discussion on China tech companies after Tencent’s earnings report / Pekingnology
    A transcript of an August 18 panel on the New Business and Valuation Model for China Tech:

    There appears to be a consensus that China’s domestic regulatory environment has improved. But as Guus Keder and Paul Triolo point out, the geopolitical climate is tough, and the EU and the U.S. are generally not friendly with Big Tech these days.

    The speakers include:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Dialysis is hard to get in COVID-zero China
    On dialysis in China? Pray there isn’t a lockdown. / Sixth Tone
    “Across China, kidney disease patients still routinely have to travel long distances to access hemodialysis. For many, the lack of treatment options can be fatal — especially during an era of sudden lockdowns.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • No fanfare for high-level China-Japan meeting
    No handshakes: China plays down meeting with Japan security adviser / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “From the absence of flags to a delayed statement, the unconventional meeting between two top-level Japanese and Chinese officials last week highlighted the challenge both countries face in trying to deepen bilateral ties without inflaming public opinion.”
  • Asian countries have a tricky balancing act when it comes to China and Taiwan
    After Pelosi’s visit, most of the Indo-Pacific sides with Beijing / Foreign Policy
    Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at the Rand Corp, writes: “Almost the entire region backs China — but the regime’s behavior has also crystallized support for Taiwan.”
  • Chinese spy ship no longer at Sri Lanka port
    Chinese military ship leaves Sri Lanka after controversial visit / Reuters
    “A Chinese military survey ship that docked at Sri Lanka’s Chinese-built port of Hambantota despite opposition from neighboring India left on Monday after a week-long stay, the port company told Reuters.”
  • Beijing probes another official in Henan linked to rural banking scandal
    Another Henan official probed for links to rural banking scandal / Caixin (paywall)
    “A senior official who once oversaw the rural credit system in central China’s Henan Province was placed under investigation in an apparent link with a businessman behind a multibillion-dollar banking scam, Caixin learned.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Young Chinese are pessimistic about their future
    Why young Chinese are learning to live in the now / Sixth Tone
    “Trapped between COVID-19 lockdowns and a slowing economy, many Chinese are questioning the purpose of preparing for a future that — for potentially the first time in their lives — feels less bright than the present.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

