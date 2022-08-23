Links for Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Foreign powers’ ambitions complicate Belt and Road
China’s ASEAN Silk Road gets slippery as other powers move in / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“U.S., Europe, India join battle to build regional supply chains from Thailand to Vietnam.”
Is China actually still getting stronger?
China hasn’t reached the peak of its power / Foreign Affairs
Oriana Skylar Mastro and Derek Scissors write: “The United States is more likely to face a confident, capable China than an insecure, reckless one.”
Hong Kong cracks down on job scam ring from Southeast Asia
Suspects arrested as Hong Kong police crack down on cross-border job scam / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong police have arrested six people linked to a transnational employment scam ring, after receiving dozens of requests for help this year from residents lured to Southeast Asia by high-paying job offers and made to take on illegal work, according to law enforcement authorities and local media reports.”
At least 38 Hong Kong victims in growing human-trafficking trend, with seventh suspect arrested over job scams luring people to Southeast Asia / SCMP (paywall)
Traffic light confusion
No changes to current traffic light system, authorities say / Sixth Tone
“Viral social media posts showing a combination of traffic lights that they said would replace the existing system have caused panic among drivers. But the country’s traffic regulator said that they haven’t greenlit any plans on such changes.”
The world’s most valuable resource is drying up in China
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops / AP
“With China’s biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country’s key rice-growing regions.”
China’s looming water crisis / Foreign Affairs
“China can print money, but it cannot print water.”
Solar boom
China has 340 reactors’ worth of solar cell plants in the pipeline / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese solar panel manufacturers are building or planning new production facilities that will add combined annual output capacity equivalent to 340 nuclear reactors, buoyed by strong global demand and new mass-production technology.”
Another startup seeks to bag China’s hazardous online grocery market
Tencent-backed startup seeks pre-IPO funds at $1.5 billion value / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Yonghui Fresh Food, the fast-growing grocery supply affiliate of one of China’s biggest retail conglomerates, is seeking to raise about $200 million ahead of a Hong Kong initial public offering next year, people familiar with the matter said.”
Will Beijing turn to foreign investment to shore up its wobbling economy?
China makes rare but ‘necessary’ foreign investment pitch as ‘they’re not writing cheques’ / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s call this month for new foreign investment, a pitch that was more common 30 years ago, offers evidence of a concern in Beijing that recent setbacks in the world’s second-largest economy are keeping capital offshore.”
Beijing probes ex-chief of state-owned property developer
China Resources Land’s ex-chairman faces probe for violations / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is investigating the former chairman of state-owned developer China Resources Land Ltd., the latest executive to face scrutiny for suspected misconduct in the country.”
China summons ride-hailing giants over compliance issues
China calls ride-hailing platforms on the carpet / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s transport industry regulator Monday summoned 11 major ride-hailing platform operators for a meeting and ordered them to step up business compliance, control risks and fix irregular operational issues.”
No life of crime for Minions in China
China censors the end of Minions movie to show crime doesn’t pay / Bloomberg (paywall)
In another instance of Hollywood censorship in China, authorities have changed the ending to the domestic release of the movie Minions: The Rise of Gru to reflect a more palatable social message, leading some social media users to lament the changes.
Chinese censors change ending of latest ‘Minions’ movie / Reuters
Easier travel for Hong Kong students studying in the mainland
New channels at Shenzhen border, more flights and quarantine arrangements will help Hong Kong students enter mainland China in time for start of new school year / SCMP (paywall)
“New channels will be set up at the border and more flights and alternative quarantine measures in Macau will be arranged to facilitate thousands of Hong Kong students crossing into mainland China to start the new school year on time amid tough COVID-19 travel restrictions, according to the city’s education minister.”
Eastern vs. Western approaches to ecological protection?
‘Rosewood’ explores China’s philosophy of ecological protection / Sixth Tone
“In her new book, Rosewood, Annah Lake Zhu explores the difference between the prevailing Western approach to protecting endangered species, which advocates trade bans and other protections, and the Chinese one, which promotes cultivation and sustainable use.”