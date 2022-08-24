Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday August 24

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday August 24

Barry van Wyk

Anta just does it: Sportswear manufacturer Anta Sports 安踏 has reported revenue of 25.96 billion yuan ($3.79 billion) for the first half of the year, an increase of 13.8% year-on-year. Although Anta’s net profit decreased by 6.6% to 3.6 billion yuan ($525.74 million), its revenue for the first time surpassed that of Nike in China of $3.7 billion.

CATL’s battery billions: Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) 宁德时代, the world’s largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles, has reported revenue of 112.97 billion yuan ($16.49 billion) for the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 156.32%, and net profit of 8.16 billion yuan ($1.19 billion), an increase of 82.17%.

First positive box office growth this year: According to yesterday’s press conference at the State Council Information Office, national box office revenue in July increased by 8.6% year-on-year, the first positive monthly growth this year.

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Geely came out of nowhere to become a global auto giant, but can it compete in China’s highly competitive electric car market?

Barry van Wyk
Society & Culture

Taiwan withdraws from hosting WorldPride 2025 over naming dispute

Nathan Wei

Slapping Song Jiaoren

James Carter
live with lizzi lee show, joerg wuttke guest

How European businesses feel about China’s economic direction | Live with Lizzi Lee

Lizzi C. Lee

China’s scorching heat wave dries up rivers and chokes supply chains

Nadya Yeh

Kimono controversy and anti-Japanese sentiment in China

Susan St.Denis