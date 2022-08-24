Editor’s Note for Wednesday, August 24, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
The international organization that licenses WorldPride™, “the international flagship Pride event,” is InterPride, which says it “advances the Pride movement by coordinating with global partners that share our values.”
This year, its values apparently dictate that it can’t license the event to Taiwan: InterPride rejected the name “WorldPride Taiwan 2025” and wants it changed to “WorldPride Kaohsiung 2025.” The Taiwanese organizers have refused to comply. We have details in the latest installment of our Queer China column by Nathan Wei.
Joerg Wuttke, the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, is the latest guest on Live with Lizzi Lee, where he discusses the major challenges to foreign businesses in the era of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平. You can read a transcript and watch on our website or on YouTube.
Want to see our TikToks but don’t want to download TikTok? You can now watch them on our website. On the other hand, if you don’t mind ByteDance knowing what you like to watch, you can subscribe to our TikTok account here.
Three notes:
- On September 1, we’re changing our name from SupChina to The China Project.
- We will host a live Sinica Podcast in London on September 21. We’re also taking part in a three-day event at SOAS in London from September 19 to 21: China and the media — who decides the stories?
- Our NEXTChina 2022 conference is on November 9 and 10, virtually and physically in New York.
Our word of the day is pigeon pair, or male and female twins, known in Chinese literally as “dragon and phoenix twins” (龙凤胎 lóngfèng tāi, 龍鳳胎 in traditional characters).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief