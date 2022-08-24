Highlighted Links for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Investigating the corrupt, failing property sector
    China probes property executives for possible law violations / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China is probing a number of executives at state-owned real estate companies, signaling an expansion of the government’s crackdown on misconduct that has centered on the financial and technology sectors.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • China toes the line with Taiwan
    China stayed 24 nautical miles away from Taiwan during drills / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Chinese warships stayed at least 24 nautical miles away from Taiwan’s coast during recent military drills despite warnings from Beijing that they could come well within Taipei’s territorial waters, according to senior government officials in Taipei.”
  • China resells LNG to Europe
    China throws Europe an energy lifeline with LNG resales / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    China, the world’s largest buyer of liquefied natural gas, “is reselling some of its surplus LNG cargoes due to weak energy demand at home. This has provided the spot market with an ample supply that Europe has tapped, despite the higher prices.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

