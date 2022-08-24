Links for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Huawei’s red flag
Founder of China’s Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn – media / Reuters
Huawei founder Ren declares a battle for survival / Caixin (paywall)
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei urges employees to prepare for hard days ahead and focus on profit not sales / SCMP (paywall)

China eases up on visa restrictions to foreign students
China broadens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease / AP
China reopens the door to foreign students after two years of COVID lockouts / SCMP (paywall)
China reopens to Japanese students after long COVID break / Nikkei Asia (paywall)

China Merchants Securities probes and IPO woes
China halts more than 20 IPOs sponsored by China Merchants Securities amid probe / Reuters
“Chinese bourses have halted processing more than 20 initial public offering (IPO) plans sponsored by China Merchants Securities, following an investigation into the broker, according to exchange disclosures.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

