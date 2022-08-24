Links for Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Huawei’s red flag
Founder of China’s Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn – media / Reuters
Huawei founder Ren declares a battle for survival / Caixin (paywall)
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei urges employees to prepare for hard days ahead and focus on profit not sales / SCMP (paywall)
China eases up on visa restrictions to foreign students
China broadens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease / AP
China reopens the door to foreign students after two years of COVID lockouts / SCMP (paywall)
China reopens to Japanese students after long COVID break / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China Merchants Securities probes and IPO woes
China halts more than 20 IPOs sponsored by China Merchants Securities amid probe / Reuters
“Chinese bourses have halted processing more than 20 initial public offering (IPO) plans sponsored by China Merchants Securities, following an investigation into the broker, according to exchange disclosures.”