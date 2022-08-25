Editor’s Note for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Jeremy Goldkorn
No thoughts today, just three reminders:

We’re changing our name from SupChina to The China Project on September 1.

In London? We will host a live Sinica Podcast in London on September 21. We’re also taking part in a three-day event at SOAS in London from September 19 to 21: China and the media — who decides the stories?

Our NEXTChina 2022 conference takes place virtually on November 9 and in meatspace in New York on September 10.

Our word of the day is deploy a package of policies to stabilize the economy (部署稳经济一揽子政策 bùshǔ wěn jīngjǐ yī lǎnzǐ zhèngcè).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

