Highlighted Links for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • China’s largest life insurer reports profit slump
    China Life says profit falls amid market decline, lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China Life Insurance Co., the nation’s largest life insurer, said profit fell 38% in the first half as declines in the stock market eroded investment returns and pandemic-induced lockdowns hampered policy sales.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Chinese cities are cutting out carbon
    China’s cities leading the way on carbon reduction – study / University of Birmingham
    “Thirty-eight Chinese cities have reduced their emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide despite growing economies and populations for at least five years — defined as proactively peaked cities, a new study reveals.”
  • Government to control soaring solar power hardware prices
    China cracks down on rising solar prices amid disruptions / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China stepped up efforts to crack down on surging prices of solar materials as high costs threaten to slow installations as the country accelerates its clean power build-out.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Solomon Islands hits out at journalists amid China whispers
    Solomon Islands threatens to ban journalists after China reports / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “The Solomon Islands government threatened to ban ‘disrespectful and demeaning’ journalists from entering in response to an Australian documentary that alleged widespread Beijing influence in the Pacific country.”
    Distribution of Chinese funds by Solomon Islands PM raises questions / Reuters
    “The Solomon Islands Prime Minister’s office distributed Chinese government money to 39 out of 50 members of parliament twice last year, a budget committee was told, prompting criticism the payments were politically motivated.”
  • China investigates match fixing in youth football
    China probes defeat by Evergrande youth football team / FT (paywall)
    “Chinese authorities have ordered tighter supervision of local football leagues and an investigation into alleged match-fixing following a defeat suffered by an under-15s team from the youth academy of distressed property developer Evergrande.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Crime: Scam callers
    The China scam calls just won’t die / Politico
    Hong Kong journalist Nicolle Liu writes about how she was nearly sucked into “one of the many plots used by phone scammers targeting the Chinese-speaking population in the U.S. and overseas.”
  • The dreams of Chinese women studying overseas
    For China’s new ‘new women,’ a dream of flight / Sixth Tone
    “Scholar Fran Martin on why young Chinese women are so keen to study abroad — and how that experience changes their lives after they graduate.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

