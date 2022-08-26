Can China and the U.S. collaborate in space exploration?

Science & Health

On our TikTok account: A brief history of U.S.-China collaboration in space.

Susan St.Denis
@chinavibeofficial

#greenscreen A lack of mutual trust means we would have to take a “big picture, little steps” approach, but space collaboration has thawed relations before. Perhaps it can do it again. #AEJeansSoundOn #fyp #foryoupage #space #NASA #history #spacex

♬ Nostalgic 80s Synth Pop Retro Synthwave (3 min 52 sec) – DJ5DucK

Want more like this? Subscribe to ChinaVibe, SupChina’s official TikTok channel where Susan St.Denis explains complex topics about China clearly and simply in TikTok’s fast evolving visual and verbal language.

Susan St.Denis creates videos on TikTok providing analysis on complex issues in China like the feminist movement, labor rights, drug policies and more. With over 10 years experience studying Chinese, she attended highschool for a time in Qingdao then completing an intensive language study at Sichuan University’s Jinjiang College in Meishan. Susan has a BS in Communication from the University of North Florida concentrating in Production and Journalism and a MA in Asian Studies concentrating in Chinese from Florida International University. Read more

Suggested for you

Science & Health

OneSpace becomes first private Chinese company to launch payload-carrying rocket

Jia Guo
Science & Health

China launches a high-resolution Earth-observation satellite

Jia Guo

A rare glimpse into China’s astronaut training program

Ibrahim Adewole