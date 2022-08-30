Highlighted Links for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Boeing wins billion-dollar airplane deal in Taiwan
    Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787s in $4.6 billion deal / Reuters
    “Taiwan’s China Airlines said on Tuesday it would buy 16 Boeing 787 widebody planes to replace its aging fleet of Airbus A330s following a widely-watched contest held against the backdrop of regional tensions.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Rainfall brings relief to scorching-hot China, as weather and power problems loom
    Rain eases China’s record heatwave but fresh energy crisis looms / Guardian
    “Rain across central China this week is expected to relieve the country’s worst heatwave on record, but weather agencies are now warning of potential floods, while analysts say the energy crisis exacerbated by the months-long drought is not over.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • John Kerry urges cooperation with China, but will anyone listen?
    Climate envoy John Kerry seeks restart to U.S. emissions talks with China / FT (paywall)
    “U.S. climate envoy John Kerry praised China’s efforts at tackling global warming and urged Beijing to resume suspended talks on the issue, even as tensions flare with Washington over the status of Taiwan.”
  • Hong Kong still looking for evidence to prosecute Jimmy Lai
    Hong Kong court upholds warrant on tycoon Jimmy Lai’s phones / Reuters
    “Hong Kong’s High Court on Tuesday upheld a new warrant obtained by the national security police to search the contents of media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s [黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng] phones.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Unearthing the life of a powerful ancient Chinese woman
    The real story of Wu Zetian’s right-hand woman / Sixth Tone
    Shàngguān Wǎn er 上官婉儿 “was an accomplished politician and poet. So why have later generations painted her as a promiscuous striver?”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

