Links for Wednesday, August 31, 2021

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

A claimed “breakthrough” in hypersonic communications
Chinese team claims ‘highly reliable’ communications during hypersonic flight / SCMP
“The system could allow ground control to stay in constant contact with a hypersonic vehicle as it traveled at more than 20 times the speed of sound at high altitudes, researchers from the Science and Technology on Space Physics Laboratory said.”

NetEase still acquiring overseas gaming companies
NetEase Games acquires French AAA title developer Quantic Dream / TechNode

Startups and social media business
This Chinese social network thinks the key to quality conversation is anonymity / Rest of World
“Zhang Lu on the challenges of founding a social media company in China.”

Stocking up on soybeans
China buys more soybeans from U.S. and Brazil after prices drop / Bloomberg

Yuan control
China escalates currency defense as yuan nears 7 per dollar / Bloomberg

Art education amid censorship
Can university art programs churn out real artists? / World of Chinese

Hong Kong is still confused about being a COVID-zero world city
Beijing’s support and ‘close connection’ to the world give Hong Kong an advantage, John Lee says / HKFP
Hong Kong’s John Lee cancels mainland China visit amid worsening COVID-19 situation both sides of border / HKFP

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

