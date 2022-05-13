[Podcast] A 17th-century mushroom cloud: The Wanggongchang explosion
Play episode:
On May 30, 1626, an imperial armory just west of the Forbidden City exploded with a force rivaling that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. It remains one of the deadliest non-military explosions in history.
Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2022/06/01/a-17th-century-mushroom-cloud-the-wanggongchang-explosion/
Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.
China Stories is published twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.