This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Boeing’s 737 Max planes look likely to be cleared for landing again in the lucrative China market; China’s Foreign Ministry tells U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to stop playing the “Taiwan Card;” Beijing reminds its government agencies not to discriminate against foreign-invested enterprises in procurement; steel output shrinks again in keeping with Beijing’s efforts to curb overcapacity and reduce CO2 emissions; and three of China’s leading power generation companies see huge losses on rising coal prices. In addition, we speak with Caixin Global deputy multimedia editor Heather Mowbray about the plight of uninsured gig economy workers in China.
The Caixin Sinica Business Brief, episode 183
