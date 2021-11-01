The Caixin Sinica Business Brief, episode 183

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Caixin

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Boeing’s 737 Max planes look likely to be cleared for landing again in the lucrative China market; China’s Foreign Ministry tells U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to stop playing the “Taiwan Card;” Beijing reminds its government agencies not to discriminate against foreign-invested enterprises in procurement; steel output shrinks again in keeping with Beijing’s efforts to curb overcapacity and reduce CO2 emissions; and three of China’s leading power generation companies see huge losses on rising coal prices. In addition, we speak with Caixin Global deputy multimedia editor Heather Mowbray about the plight of uninsured gig economy workers in China.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

You Can Learn Chinese

Improving your listening skills (Part 2 of 2)

Jared Turner
Tower racing in China
China Stories

[Podcast] Tower running finds a foothold in China

Olli Dieckmann

[Podcast] Treason in the early Qing — and the curious consequences

James Carter

It’s Complicated: Getting our heads around a changing China

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 182

Kaiser Kuo
Battle of Liaoluo Bay - Oil painting on canvas, "A Battle between Dutch Ships and Chinese Junks, The Blockade of Amoy, 13 July 1633," by Simon de Vlieger

[Podcast] China’s great pirate, Zheng Zhilong, takes on the Dutch

James Carter