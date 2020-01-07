 #25 How to publish a book in China - SupChina
#25 How to publish a book in China

Professor Federico Castigliano is the author of Flâneur: The Art of Wandering the Streets of Paris, which was published in English and Chinese by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 2018.

Federico talks to host Aladin Farré about the process of writing and publishing a book in China and how it compares with the process in Europe and the U.S.

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Like the podcast? Take a few minutes to fill out this survey.

Recommended reading: Brothers (兄弟 xiōngdì, 2005 and 2006), by Yú Huá 余华.

Aladin Farré

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f.

One Comment

  1. Vince Reply

    Très intéressant podcast et invité, pour quiconque cherche à en savoir plus sur le monde de l’édition en Chine. Merci

