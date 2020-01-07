25 How to publish a book in China

Professor Federico Castigliano is the author of Flâneur: The Art of Wandering the Streets of Paris, which was published in English and Chinese by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 2018.

Federico talks to host Aladin Farré about the process of writing and publishing a book in China and how it compares with the process in Europe and the U.S.

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommended reading: Brothers (兄弟 xiōngdì, 2005 and 2006), by Yú Huá 余华.