 #28 The effects of the coronavirus on China's entertainment industry
#28 The effects of the coronavirus on China’s entertainment industry

China’s culture and entertainment industry is bracing for serious challenges amid the COVID-19 epidemic. This particularly applies to the film and tourism sectors, which are facing significant headwinds. Yet while people remain quarantined at home, short-video apps and the gaming sector are seeing massive traffic spikes. Terry Mieremet (an entrepreneur in the tourism industry), Cecily Huang (a producer at Australian Broadcasting Corporation), and Sebastian Francois (a gaming industry consultant) join this month’s panel to give their insider views on the subject.

Middle Earth is produced by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Answers to the quiz:

1) The Spanish flu was the deadliest flu epidemic ever recorded.

2) The most viewed films in China right now are Contagion and The Flu.

3) Battle of Pathogens is the game co-launched by the publicity department of Haidian District Committee and People’s Daily and developed by Bytedance-owned Ohayoo.

4) There have been 20,000 concerts canceled in China and Hong Kong since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

China's growing influence in the Middle East and Mediterranean Previous post
Aladin Farré

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f.

