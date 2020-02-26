28 The effects of the coronavirus on China’s entertainment industry

China’s culture and entertainment industry is bracing for serious challenges amid the COVID-19 epidemic. This particularly applies to the film and tourism sectors, which are facing significant headwinds. Yet while people remain quarantined at home, short-video apps and the gaming sector are seeing massive traffic spikes. Terry Mieremet (an entrepreneur in the tourism industry), Cecily Huang (a producer at Australian Broadcasting Corporation), and Sebastian Francois (a gaming industry consultant) join this month’s panel to give their insider views on the subject.

