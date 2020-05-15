33 The Chinese entertainment companies of Wall Street

Once Chinese companies rise to the top of the domestic market, another challenge emerges: publicly listing on one of the major U.S. stock exchanges. Among the more recent listings, there is Bilibili and iQIYI for video, and Lizhi and Tencent Music for audio.

Ross Warner (vice president of The Piacente Group) and Elliott Zaagman (co-host of the China Tech Investor podcast) join Aladin Farré to explain the requirements of going public in the United States, the knowledge gap between Chinese companies and Western investors, and how going public can influence content creation and distribution.

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommendations:

Rich Dad Poor Dad and The Intelligent Investor, self-help books on investments.

The China Hustle, a 2017 documentary about how small Chinese companies were hyped up and sold by American investment banks to U.S.-based investors.

The Motley Fool Podcasts, a series of podcasts about investing.

Answers to the quiz:

152 Chinese companies are listed on the major U.S. stock exchanges.

Beijing Jingxi Culture and Tourism (北京京西文化旅游股份有限公司), the company that produced Wolf Warrior 2, is the company that was queried by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange after fraud allegations.