 #33 The Chinese entertainment companies of Wall Street - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

#33 The Chinese entertainment companies of Wall Street

Once Chinese companies rise to the top of the domestic market, another challenge emerges: publicly listing on one of the major U.S. stock exchanges. Among the more recent listings, there is Bilibili and iQIYI for video, and Lizhi and Tencent Music for audio.

Ross Warner (vice president of The Piacente Group) and Elliott Zaagman (co-host of the China Tech Investor podcast) join Aladin Farré to explain the requirements of going public in the United States, the knowledge gap between Chinese companies and Western investors, and how going public can influence content creation and distribution.

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommendations:

Rich Dad Poor Dad and The Intelligent Investorself-help books on investments. 

The China Hustle, a 2017 documentary about how small Chinese companies were hyped up and sold by American investment banks to U.S.-based investors.

The Motley Fool Podcasts, a series of podcasts about investing.

Like the podcasts at SupChina? Help us out by taking this brief survey.

Answers to the quiz:

152 Chinese companies are listed on the major U.S. stock exchanges.

Beijing Jingxi Culture and Tourism (北京京西文化旅游股份有限公司)the company that produced Wolf Warrior 2, is the company that was queried by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange after fraud allegations.

Share
Kaiser interviews Gordon Chang! Previous post
Aladin Farré

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f.

Related articles

Hengduan: Creating China’s Appalachian trail

Kyle Obermann May 15, 2020

An anti-bullying love story may be the best Chinese film of 2019

Tristan Shaw May 15, 2020

Editor’s note for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn May 14, 2020

The new normal: Widespread COVID-19 testing

Jeremy Goldkorn May 14, 2020

Links for Thursday, May 14, 2020

The editors May 14, 2020

China investigates claims of link between suspicious infant formula and children’s swollen heads

Jiayun Feng May 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.