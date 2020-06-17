 #35 Film score composition in China - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

#35 Film score composition in China

As content and movie creation continues to surge inside China, the need for more film industry professionals is now more pressing than ever. One role that lies at the center of creativity and technicality lies the score composer – the individual responsible for creation of music to accompany a film. On the podcast this week, film composers Liu Ye and Sean Calvo explain the work they do in the field, the issues they face, and how traditional Chinese music is utilized within the production process in China.

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Thank you to 247tickets for offering vouchers to guests.

Like the podcasts at SupChina? Help us out by taking this brief survey.

Recommendations:

The soundtrack to Hero (2002), by Tan Dun.

The soundtrack to White Vengeance (2011), by Henry Lai.

Answers to the quiz:

Cong Su, a Chinese composer, who won an Oscar for best music score for The Last Emperor (1987).

The sound of the fighting scene comes from Kung Fu Hustle (2004).

The oldest Chinese instrument is believed to be the wind instrument Xun.

Share
Debunking fake China-Africa news Previous post
Aladin Farré

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 17, 2020

China and India point fingers after bloody border brawl

Lucas Niewenhuis June 17, 2020

Links for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The editors June 17, 2020

This week in 1900 — What the Boxers can tell us about our world today

James Carter June 17, 2020

Only five years of jail time for Chinese billionaire guilty of sex crimes against underage girls

Jiayun Feng June 17, 2020

Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.