36 Transforming a Chinese movie studio

Of the 3,000 film studios located in China, Xiangshan Global Studios in Ningbo is one of the most important. Felix Lou, vice managing director of its international development division, joins Aladin to discuss the origin of the studios, its business model, the talent needed to maintain the operation, and some of its current international collaborations.
The TV series The Longest Day in Chang’an.
The upcoming TV series The Golden Hairpin.
Answers to the quiz:
The Shaw Brothers company was funded by the Shanghainese Tianyi Film Company after the founders escaped the 1937 Japanese invasion.
I Am Somebody is a fiction film about extras working in Hengdian Studio, China’s biggest film studio.
There are more than 3,000 registered film studios in China.