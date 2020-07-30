37 Mahua FunAge: Building a comedy empire

Founded in 2003, Mahua FunAge 开心麻花 is a cultural company that focuses on comedy content, including plays, musicals, children’s shows, improv, online TV series, and films. As of 2020, it has produced six successful feature films and 40 plays with the support of 400 staff members. Leer Cheng, vice president of the company, sat down with Aladin to discuss its recipe for success and how the entertainment industry in China has grappled with COVID-19.
Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!
With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.
Thank you to 247tickets for offering vouchers to guests.
Recommendation:
Almost a Comedy (半个喜剧, 2019).