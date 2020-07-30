#37 Mahua FunAge: Building a comedy empire

Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

Play episode:

Aladin Farré

Founded in 2003, Mahua FunAge 开心麻花 is a cultural company that focuses on comedy content, including plays, musicals, children’s shows, improv, online TV series, and films. As of 2020, it has produced six successful feature films and 40 plays with the support of 400 staff members. Leer Cheng, vice president of the company, sat down with Aladin to discuss its recipe for success and how the entertainment industry in China has grappled with COVID-19. 

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Thank you to 247tickets for offering vouchers to guests.

Recommendation: 

Almost a Comedy (半个喜剧, 2019).

Suggested for you

China Marketing Podcast

Marketing British brands to China, with Demi Ping of the China-Britain Business Council

Lauren Hallanan
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

#36 Transforming a Chinese movie studio

Aladin Farré

China’s competitive advantage in Africa

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Chinese tech in Africa: What happened to OPay and what will happen to Huawei?

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

A city with a plot: April Zhu on reporting from Nairobi, part 1

NüVoices

U.S.-China rivalry in the Red Sea

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden