#43 Building Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s biggest music festival

Podcast

Play episode:

Jason MacRonald
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast
Image credit: Clockenflap

Meet Justin Sweeting, Hong Kong’s ultimate party organizer. Over the last decade, he has elevated Hong Kong’s music scene as a co-founder of the Clockenflap music and arts festival. Clockenflap has come a long way from its humble beginnings back in 2008 to become the city’s biggest festival, with over 30,000 participants per day during peak hours. Justin explains how Hong Kong, his hometown, became a hub for music and examines the rise of Asia as a market in the music industry.

The interview was conducted by Philipp Grefer for the 2020 WISE festival, a media partner with Middle Earth. 

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommendation: 

The Korean music festival Zandari Festa.

Jason MacRonald is a production associate at SupChina who helps edit podcasts for the Sinica Network. He is based in Durham, North Carolina and a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Read more

