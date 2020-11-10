#44 Does China still make indie films?

Podcast

Play episode:

Aladin Farré
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

Long gone are the days when Chinese film directors could shoot their films and win awards abroad without complications back home. But even with stricter regulations regarding the shooting and distribution of films in China, some have not stopped creating unique stories for the big screen. Joining Aladin Farré, Cao Liuying (co-founder of Midnight Blur Films), Karin Chien (film producer and distributor, dGenerate Films), and Jenny Wu (indie filmmaker and curator) share their insights into the current scene of low-budget films and art-house movies coming from China.

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommendations: 

An Elephant Sitting Still 大象席地而坐 (2017)

Blind Massage 推拿 (2014) 

Outcry and Whisper 呐喊与低语 (2020)

Answers to the quiz:

According to China Daily, only 1.5% of screen time is given to indie films in their first screening week. 

The China Independent Film Festival was shut down permanently in 2020 after 14 iterations.

The film director who goes by the surname Ceng (who used to be a farmer and a migrant worker) was arrested on the evening of his film premiere in 2016. He was not arrested for the content of the film, but because he was part of a gang fight in Chongqing in 2000 and had eluded the police for 16 years.

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f.

Suggested for you

China Corner Office

Online advertising and entrepreneurship in China

Christopher Marquis
The China in Africa Podcast

Weaponizing China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 137

Kaiser Kuo

A China policy for the progressive left

Kaiser Kuo

Why the “professional pessimists” are wrong about Africa’s economic future

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 136

Kaiser Kuo