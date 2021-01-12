#46 China’s TV format industry

Podcast

Play episode:

Aladin Farré
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

As much as everyone would love to claim that they enjoy “highly refined” art and movies, many people enjoy the guilty pleasure of watching reality shows featuring celebrities making a fool of themselves. China has a lot of these shows, and they drive an infinite number of online debates and memes. These cultural products are a vibrant part of China’s entertainment industry and also help push the sale of VIP memberships on a variety of internet platforms.

Shirley Cheng (chief creative officer and partner, CNEX) and Luca Zhao (CEO, Dao Media) join Aladin Farré to give an insider’s view of the industry, and explain the latest trends as well as who you should pitch your project to.

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommendations:

The show The Big Band (乐队的夏天 yuèduì de xiàtiān).

The show Let’s Go Time Traveler (咱们穿越吧 zánmen chuānyuè ba).

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f.

Suggested for you

China Corner Office

The corporate legal environment in China, with Peter Corne

Christopher Marquis
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 144

Kaiser Kuo

China’s growing influence in the Middle East and Persian Gulf

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Ryan Hass on the Biden administration’s China direction

Kaiser Kuo

Ian Johnson and Lin Yao on “liberal” Chinese Trump supporters

Kaiser Kuo

Special edition: The year ahead in China-Africa relations

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden