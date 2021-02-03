#48 China’s burgeoning stand-up scene

Podcast

Play episode:

Aladin Farré
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

A few years ago, the stand-up comedy scene in China was largely considered to be alternative culture, with few venues for comedians and patrons. This stands in stark contrast to today, with over 100 comedy clubs nationwide, even outside of major cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Format shows like Roast! (tùcáo dàhuì 吐槽大会) have pushed stand-up into the mainstream. Anney Liao and Jerry Kim, cofounders of Run Wild Comedy Club Beijing (wántuō xǐjù 玩脱喜剧), tell Aladin Farré and Hank Liu about their journey coming up in the industry and how it’s evolving. 

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommendations: 

The comedians Wùfàn 悟饭 and Xiǎo Lù 小鹿.

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f.

Suggested for you

You Can Learn Chinese

Putting the drama into Chinese classes

John Pasden
The China in Africa Podcast

Tanzania’s relationship status with China: It’s complicated

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Short selling and the China market with Anne Stevenson-Yang of J Capital Research

Christopher Marquis

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 147

Kaiser Kuo

Talking Taiwan with former national intelligence officer Paul Heer

Kaiser Kuo

China wants to become a major player in international aid

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden