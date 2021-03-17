#50 Xiaohongshu

Aladin Farré
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

Joining Aladin Farré on this episode of Middle Earth are Miro Li (founder of Double V. Consulting and CHINAble Academy) and Rose Zhu (Xiaohongshu lifestyle influencer). The three discuss the ecommerce/short-video app Xiaohongshu, what distinguishes this app from its competitor Douyin, how the nature of short videos has changed as a result of the pandemic, and more. 

Middle Earth is made by China Compass Productions. If you have a China-themed cultural project, please get in touch!

With thanks to Brenden Gonsalves for graphic design and Sean Calvo for music support.

Recommendations: 

The brand HEYTEA, which provides recipes and teaches followers how to make milk tea at home.

The social influencer Alex 绝对是个妞儿.

Answers to the quiz:

Xiaohongshu’s founders are Miranda Qu and Charlwin Mao.

Because of some adult content, Xiaohongshu got the nickname Xiaohuangshu. 

Fàn Bīngbīng 范冰冰 has the biggest account on Xiaohongshu.

With two degrees in movie production and Chinese history, Aladin felt it was only natural to go work as a nonfiction content producer in China. He is now a documentary project manager at LIC China (大陆桥), the largest importer of documentaries into China, where he hopes to uncover the secrets of successful international co-production. Follow him on Twitter @aladin_f.

