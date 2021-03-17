50 Xiaohongshu

Joining Aladin Farré on this episode of Middle Earth are Miro Li (founder of Double V. Consulting and CHINAble Academy) and Rose Zhu (Xiaohongshu lifestyle influencer). The three discuss the ecommerce/short-video app Xiaohongshu, what distinguishes this app from its competitor Douyin, how the nature of short videos has changed as a result of the pandemic, and more.
Recommendations:
The brand HEYTEA, which provides recipes and teaches followers how to make milk tea at home.
The social influencer Alex 绝对是个妞儿.
Answers to the quiz:
Xiaohongshu’s founders are Miranda Qu and Charlwin Mao.
Because of some adult content, Xiaohongshu got the nickname Xiaohuangshu.
Fàn Bīngbīng 范冰冰 has the biggest account on Xiaohongshu.