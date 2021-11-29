Cantonese and the uniqueness of Chinese dialects

In this episode, John and Jared respond to a listener question about Cantonese, which leads to a discussion around China’s numerous dialects/languages, which are in fact “topolects.”
Guest interview is with Daniel Pang, who grew up speaking Cantonese at home, became a doctor, then quit his job to learn Chinese.
Links from the episode:
- Varieties of Chinese (Wikipedia)
- “A language is a dialect with an army and navy” (Wikipedia)
- Just Friends? / 我们是朋友吗？ (Mandarin Companion graded reader)
- Wu Chinese Wikipedia