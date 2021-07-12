8 Tips for Using Your Dictionary

A dictionary is frequently one of the first things you buy when learning a language. In this episode, John and Jared will give you tips and tricks, do’s and don’ts on Chinese dictionaries, so you can get the most out of them for your learning gain.
The guest interview is with Matt Coss, a Chinese language educator and PhD candidate who is helping to craft the future of Chinese education.
Links from the episode:
- Interagency Language Roundtable Language Skill Level Descriptions
- Pleco Chinese dictionary
- MDBG.net online dictionary
- YellowBridge Chinese Dictionary
- Searching Pleco Dictionary Entries with Wildcards (Sinosplice blog post)
- “Where We Come From” by Emily Kwong
