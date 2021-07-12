8 Tips for Using Your Dictionary

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

A dictionary is frequently one of the first things you buy when learning a language. In this episode, John and Jared will give you tips and tricks, do’s and don’ts on Chinese dictionaries, so you can get the most out of them for your learning gain.

The guest interview is with Matt Coss, a Chinese language educator and PhD candidate who is helping to craft the future of Chinese education.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

