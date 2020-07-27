A city with a plot: April Zhu on reporting from Nairobi, part 1

NüVoices

Play episode:

NüVoices

April Zhu is a freelance journalist and writer based in Nairobi, Kenya. Her work focuses on gender, urban inequality, and China-Kenya relations. In this episode, NüVoices board member Cindy Gao talks to April about:

  • How Nairobi is a city with a plot
  • Why covering women’s issues helps us understand power
  • “Ecosystems” of violence in Nairobi’s informal settlements
  • Why the opposite of Sinophobia is not Sinophilia, but nuance
  • What is missing in “China-Africa” discourse

Resources: 

A lost ‘Little Africa’: How China, too, blames foreigners for the virus and Sinophobia spreads faster than the coronavirus, by April Zhu.

Recommendations:

April: The Dragonfly Sea, by Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor.

Cindy: The TV series What We Do in the Shadows, available on Hulu.

Suggested for you

The China in Africa Podcast

Chinese tech in Africa: What happened to OPay and what will happen to Huawei?

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast

U.S.-China rivalry in the Red Sea

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

‘Superpower Showdown’: A conversation with authors Bob Davis and Lingling Wei

Kaiser Kuo

The China Marketing Pulse: July edition

Lauren Hallanan

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 124

Kaiser Kuo

Africa Week 2020 in Beijing

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden