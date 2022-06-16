A conversation with Huang Ping, China’s Consul General in New York

China’s Consul General in New York City, Huang Ping, is a veteran diplomat with extensive experience in both North America and Africa. Prior to taking on the CG role in NYC, Huang was ambassador to Zimbabwe from 2015 to 2018.
Huang recently sat down with Eric & Cobus for a wide-ranging conversation on the state of U.S.-China relations, human rights issues, and reflections on his time in Harare. Francophone Editor Geraud Neema also joins the discussion for analysis on the key issues raised in this week’s discussion.
About Huang Ping:
Huang Ping assumed duties as Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in New York in November 2018. Prior to his current appointment, he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Zimbabwe from 2015 to 2018. In that role, he kept China-Zimbabwe relations steady and elevate the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
This is Huang’s fourth appointment in North America and his second appointment as Consul General in the United States. He previously served as Consul General of China in Chicago from 2007 to 2010 and Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Canada from 1999 to 2002. In 1988, he began his foreign appointment as an attaché and third secretary at the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C.
Huang began his diplomatic career in 1983 as a clerk at the Treaty and Law Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China, and Subsequently, as a member of the Central Government Lecture Group to teach in Hubei Province. After his tenure in Washington D.C., he returned to China to work as Deputy Division Director and then Division Director at the Consular Affairs Department in MFA. When he came back from Canada, he served as the Deputy Mayor of Shaoxing City in Zhejiang Province until 2004. He returned to Foreign Ministry’s Consular Affairs Department, serving as its Deputy Director General and then Director-General. In that post, he played an important role in facilitating the 10-year multiple-entry visa agreement between China and U.S. and setting up the Global Emergency Call Center of Consular Protection and Services for Chinese citizens. He established China’s first Consular Service Website, compiled the book China Consular Affairs, and oversaw the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Libya and Yemen, and handled the MH370 Incident.