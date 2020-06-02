 A conversation with Joshua Meservey about alleged Chinese spying in Africa - SupChina
A conversation with Joshua Meservey about alleged Chinese spying in Africa

The Heritage Foundation’s senior policy analyst for Africa and the Middle East, Joshua Meservey, joins Eric and Cobus this week to talk about his latest report. It alleges that China is well positioned to spy on Africans thanks to the hundreds of government buildings the Chinese have constructed across the continent in recent years.

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

