A Discussion With the Journalists Behind the BBC Doc “Racism For Sale”
The BBC investigative unit Africa Eye turned a powerful spotlight last month on a multi-million dollar business in China that exploits people in developing regions, including young children in Africa, to produce so-called “blessing videos.”
Many of these videos may seem innocuous where Africans hold up signs in Chinese to wish people good luck on a test or sign happy birthday, for example. But many others are highly exploitative and downright demeaning.
Journalists Runako Celina and Henry Mhango led an investigation into the origins of one particularly offensive video that was shot in Malawi that revealed how a Chinese producer took advantage of dozens of poor children in a remote village. Runako and Henry join Eric & Cobus to discuss the investigation and what it took to report this fascinating story.
SHOW NOTES:
- Watch: Racism for Sale: https://bit.ly/3OBVo0f
- Read: Racism for Sale: Documentary investigates how language, culture used to exploit children in Africa: https://bit.ly/3I2sK5Y
- Blacklivity China: https://blacklivitychina.com/
- Citizen Eye Malawi: https://bit.ly/3a1oDup
JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
Twitter: @ChinaGSProject| @stadenesque | @eric_olander | @runakocelina | @henrymhango3
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
عربي: www.akhbaralsin-africia.com | @AkhbarAlSinAfr
JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug!