Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast

A Discussion With the Journalists Behind the BBC Doc “Racism For Sale”

The BBC investigative unit Africa Eye turned a powerful spotlight last month on a multi-million dollar business in China that exploits people in developing regions, including young children in Africa, to produce so-called “blessing videos.”

Many of these videos may seem innocuous where Africans hold up signs in Chinese to wish people good luck on a test or sign happy birthday, for example. But many others are highly exploitative and downright demeaning.

Journalists Runako Celina and Henry Mhango led an investigation into the origins of one particularly offensive video that was shot in Malawi that revealed how a Chinese producer took advantage of dozens of poor children in a remote village. Runako and Henry join Eric & Cobus to discuss the investigation and what it took to report this fascinating story.

SHOW NOTES:

  • Watch: Racism for Sale: https://bit.ly/3OBVo0f
  • Read: Racism for Sale: Documentary investigates how language, culture used to exploit children in Africa: https://bit.ly/3I2sK5Y
  • Blacklivity China: https://blacklivitychina.com/
  • Citizen Eye Malawi: https://bit.ly/3a1oDup

Eric Olander is the co-founder of the China Africa Project (CAP), an independent, non-partisan media initiative dedicated to exploring every facet of China's engagement in Africa. Eric is also the co-host, along with Cobus van Staden, of The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

Cobus van Staden is currently the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project in Johannesburg and a non-resident scholar at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), South Africa's leading foreign policy think tank. Cobus is also the co-host, along with Eric Olander, of The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

