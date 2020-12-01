A legal perspective on intellectual property rights in China

Aladin speaks with Zhāng Shìwén 张释文, the head of entertainment and a partner at the law firm Huiye in Shanghai, to talk about her latest book, Guidance and Compliance: The Way to China’s Entertainment Market. They delve into her research on intellectual property protection in China’s film, music, and television industries, and they also discuss a few case studies from her own work in China.
