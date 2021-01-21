A new U.S. strategy in East Asia, from the Quincy Institute

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with the three authors of a new policy paper from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a relatively new D.C.-based think tank that advocates restraint in U.S. foreign policy. Michael D. Swaine, Jessica J. Lee, and Rachel Esplin Odell authored the report Toward an Inclusive & Balanced Regional Order: A New U.S. Strategy in East Asia, which was published by the Quincy Institute on January 11. In this longer-than-usual episode, they detail their recommendations for how they believe the Biden-Harris administration should approach the region, especially China.

12:17: Sinophobia and Cold War mentalities

23:33: The most pressing issues in East Asia

42:59: Limited disentanglement in U.S.-China technology

52:07: The role of U.S. forces in Japan and South Korea

1:05:30: Taiwan’s “porcupine strategy” 

Recommendations:

Rachel: Women in Color, an album by Raye Zaragoza, and The Dispossessed, by Ursula K. Le Guin. 

Jessica: Lengthy puzzles as a way to provide some respite from laptops and cell phones.

Michael: Continuing the trend of non-screen-related activities, Michael recommends taking up oil painting. 

Kaiser: Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State, by Barton Gellman.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

The China in Africa Podcast

China’s rapidly evolving relations in the DR Congo

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 145

Kaiser Kuo

China’s judicial decisions database and what it means

Kaiser Kuo

#47 Red creatives

Aladin Farré

Women in fintech, with Rita Liu

NüVoices

#46 China’s TV format industry

Aladin Farré