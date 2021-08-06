A peek into the mysterious world of Chinese diplomacy

Chinese diplomats around the world are comprised of a mix of reclusive bureaucrats who strenuously avoid public engagement and a new generation of assertive, sometimes even downright aggressive so-called “Wolf Warriors” who wage combat with Beijing’s critics.
Why they behave the way they do is a mystery to most outsiders.
But a new book by Bloomberg journalist Peter Martin, “China’s Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy,” provides some fascinating insights on the people and principles that have shaped Chinese diplomacy since the 1950s. Peter joins Eric & Cobus from Washington, D.C. to discuss how current Chinese diplomatic practices are firmly rooted in the past.