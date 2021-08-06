A peek into the mysterious world of Chinese diplomacy

Podcast

Play episode:

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast

Chinese diplomats around the world are comprised of a mix of reclusive bureaucrats who strenuously avoid public engagement and a new generation of assertive, sometimes even downright aggressive so-called “Wolf Warriors” who wage combat with Beijing’s critics.

Why they behave the way they do is a mystery to most outsiders.

But a new book by Bloomberg journalist Peter Martin, “China’s Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy,” provides some fascinating insights on the people and principles that have shaped Chinese diplomacy since the 1950s. Peter joins Eric & Cobus from Washington, D.C. to discuss how current Chinese diplomatic practices are firmly rooted in the past.

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

Suggested for you

Sinica

A conversation with Ambassador Huang Ping, consul general of the P.R.C.’s New York Consulate

Kaiser Kuo
The China in Africa Podcast

China to Kenya: It’s payback time

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
illustration of a boat sinking and on fire

[Podcast] The sinking of the Kowshing and China’s catastrophic war with Japan

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 171

Kaiser Kuo
Chinese Communist Party's Japan origins

[Podcast] The Chinese Communist Party: Made (partly) in Japan

Kaiser Kuo

Reflecting on China’s poverty reduction with Bill Bikales

Kaiser Kuo