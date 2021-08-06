[Podcast] A scientist’s future hangs in the balance after another failure of the China Initiative

Launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2018, the China Initiative is a government program gone rogue. Will it be shut down after the suspensions of half a dozen investigations ended without prosecution or any evidence of wrongdoing?
Read the article by Yiwen Lu: https://supchina.com/2021/07/26/a-scientists-future-hangs-in-the-balance-after-another-failure-of-the-china-initiative/
