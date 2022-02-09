A tricky situation for Eileen Gu

Podcast

Play episode:

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

At the Olympics, it’s all Eileen Gu, all the time (1:06), but she’s not just talking the talk, now she’s walking the walk with her first Olympic gold medal (2:11). The citizenship question leaves Gu in a tricky situation — one she’s refusing to clarify (4:14), and she’s now positioned at the center of the U.S.-China rivalry(6:13). Gu went on the offensive in her post-event press conference (6:30), but can she still be a bridge between the two superpowers — or is that unrealistic in today’s polarized world? (8:30) As if there wasn’t enough drama, Peng Shuai was trotted in to watch Gu perform (11:31). We also look at the Chinese reaction to Eileen Gu, plus a weird story out of Guangdong (12:48).

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Su Yiming wins silver in slopestyle — but the global snowboarding community comes to his defense (13:46), with the TV issues reportedly at the root of this particular controversy (16:00). Then we get into short track, where all the decisions are going China’s way — unlike four years ago (18:00). Some athletes are worried about the extreme cold in Zhangjiakou (21:07), a passionate defense of the Shougang Big Air venue, which has been pilloried in the media (22:16), and the Chinese women’s hockey team is out of the Olympics despite a good showing (25:26). Finally, here’s why men’s skeleton is something to keep an eye on (25:52) and some good news for Chinese soccer as the women’s team wins the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in dramatic fashion (29:09).

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Twitter

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] China in therapy: How families in crisis will affect China’s future

David E. Scharff, MD
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 193

Kaiser Kuo

Tones: Answers to questions you didn’t know to ask

John Pasden

Opening Ceremony analysis and a view from inside the Bubble

Mark Dreyer

[Podcast] The Tatsu Maru incident in the waning years of the Qing

James Carter

Why the law matters in China, with Jeremy Daum of Yale’s Paul Tsai China Law Center

Kaiser Kuo