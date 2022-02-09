A tricky situation for Eileen Gu

At the Olympics, it’s all Eileen Gu, all the time (1:06), but she’s not just talking the talk, now she’s walking the walk with her first Olympic gold medal (2:11). The citizenship question leaves Gu in a tricky situation — one she’s refusing to clarify (4:14), and she’s now positioned at the center of the U.S.-China rivalry(6:13). Gu went on the offensive in her post-event press conference (6:30), but can she still be a bridge between the two superpowers — or is that unrealistic in today’s polarized world? (8:30) As if there wasn’t enough drama, Peng Shuai was trotted in to watch Gu perform (11:31). We also look at the Chinese reaction to Eileen Gu, plus a weird story out of Guangdong (12:48).
Meanwhile, 17-year-old Su Yiming wins silver in slopestyle — but the global snowboarding community comes to his defense (13:46), with the TV issues reportedly at the root of this particular controversy (16:00). Then we get into short track, where all the decisions are going China’s way — unlike four years ago (18:00). Some athletes are worried about the extreme cold in Zhangjiakou (21:07), a passionate defense of the Shougang Big Air venue, which has been pilloried in the media (22:16), and the Chinese women’s hockey team is out of the Olympics despite a good showing (25:26). Finally, here’s why men’s skeleton is something to keep an eye on (25:52) and some good news for Chinese soccer as the women’s team wins the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in dramatic fashion (29:09).