A wealth of anger and a wealth of time: Wuhan and the coronavirus

Wuhan native Rui Zhong is a program associate for the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, in Washington, D.C. In this episode, Rui and co-host Cindy Gao work through a timeline of the spread of COVID-19, discuss tactics employed by the Chinese central government to co-opt the narrative surrounding the outbreak, identify those most affected by the virus within China, and take a look at xenophobic responses toward Chinese people around the world.

7:40: Wuhan — more than the coronavirus

20:38: Xenophobia in response to the outbreak

24:02: Near-term and long-term solutions for the coronavirus

29:48: Rui’s own research interests

Recommendations:

Cindy: Four Springs, a documentary by Lu Qingyi, and An Elephant Sitting Still, by the late filmmaker Hu Bo.

Rui: The movie Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson.