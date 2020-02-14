 A wealth of anger and a wealth of time: Wuhan and the coronavirus - SupChina
A wealth of anger and a wealth of time: Wuhan and the coronavirus

Wuhan native Rui Zhong is a program associate for the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, in Washington, D.C. In this episode, Rui and co-host Cindy Gao work through a timeline of the spread of COVID-19, discuss tactics employed by the Chinese central government to co-opt the narrative surrounding the outbreak, identify those most affected by the virus within China, and take a look at xenophobic responses toward Chinese people around the world. 

7:40: Wuhan — more than the coronavirus

20:38: Xenophobia in response to the outbreak

24:02: Near-term and long-term solutions for the coronavirus

29:48: Rui’s own research interests

Recommendations: 

Cindy: Four Springs, a documentary by Lu Qingyi, and An Elephant Sitting Still, by the late filmmaker Hu Bo.

Rui: The movie Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson.

Joanna Chiu has centered her writing on difficult issues facing modern China. After working as a correspondent based out of Hong Kong and Beijing, Joanna is now managing editor of Star Vancouver, the West Coast bureau of the Toronto Star. Her personal focus is on amplifying women’s voices and strengthening the network and community of women working in fields relating to China. She serves as chair of NüVoices, an editorial collective that celebrates, supports and publishes the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China (broadly defined). Websites: www.joannachiu.com and www.nuvoices.com

