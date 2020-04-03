This week’s guest is Esther Chen, a stand-up comedian, actor, and host from Taiwan. Her lighthearted yet no-nonsense approach to life was exactly what we expected from Esther and it pulled Juliana out of her interviewing comfort zone. Throughout this episode, we also hear a more introspective, thoughtful Esther as she navigates questions about identity and success in the acting world.
Acting, comedy, and identity with Esther Chen
Juliana BatistaApril 3, 2020
Juliana Batista
Juliana Batista is a brand strategy consultant with experience in the U.S. and China, and she previously operated at the intersection of sustainability and strategy for a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturer. Her experiences in China range from studying at Tsinghua University through Schwarzman Scholars to working and living in a 4th-tier industrial town. Juliana is an avid ultramarathoner and has a soft spot for jianbing.
