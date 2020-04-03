 Acting, comedy, and identity with Esther Chen - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Acting, comedy, and identity with Esther Chen

This week’s guest is Esther Chen, a stand-up comedian, actor, and host from Taiwan. Her lighthearted yet no-nonsense approach to life was exactly what we expected from Esther and it pulled Juliana out of her interviewing comfort zone. Throughout this episode, we also hear a more introspective, thoughtful Esther as she navigates questions about identity and success in the acting world.

Share
Ep. 64: Telemedicine in China in the time of COVID-19: Part 2 Previous post
Juliana Batista

Juliana Batista is a brand strategy consultant with experience in the U.S. and China, and she previously operated at the intersection of sustainability and strategy for a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturer. Her experiences in China range from studying at Tsinghua University through Schwarzman Scholars to working and living in a 4th-tier industrial town. Juliana is an avid ultramarathoner and has a soft spot for jianbing.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Friday, April 3, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn April 3, 2020

China re-tightens restrictions in Wuhan, as China’s economy plateaus at ‘80% of typical output’

Lucas Niewenhuis April 3, 2020

Week in Review: April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Links for Friday, April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 3, 2020

The editors April 3, 2020

Chinese customers divided over Luckin Coffee fraud scandal

Jiayun Feng April 3, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.