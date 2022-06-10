Africa in the era of great power competition

Podcast

Play episode:

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast

Policymakers in most African countries are facing unimaginable challenges brought on by the pandemic, economic disruption, climate change, and the impact of the war in Ukraine. As if that wasn’t enough, the increasingly contentious U.S.-China conflict adds even more uncertainty.

While these are difficult times, particularly for smaller states on the continent, geopolitical analyst Ronak Golpadas, a director at the South African risk management firm Signal Risk, says there’s one thing in particular that African governments can do to bolster themselves in these turbulent times. He joins Eric & Cobus from Johannesburg to discuss the urgent imperative for states to work together and negotiate as blocks.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

Twitter: @ChinaGSProject@stadenesque | @eric_olander | @ronakgolpadas

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:

Françaiswww.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

عربيwww.akhbaralsin-africia.com | @AkhbarAlSinAfr

JOIN US ON PATREON!

Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug!

www.patreon.com/chinaafricaproject

Eric Olander is the co-founder of the China Africa Project (CAP), an independent, non-partisan media initiative dedicated to exploring every facet of China’s engagement in Africa. Eric is also the co-host, along with Cobus van Staden, of The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina. Read more

Website
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cobus van Staden is currently the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project in Johannesburg and a non-resident scholar at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), South Africa’s leading foreign policy think tank. Cobus is also the co-host, along with Eric Olander, of The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] July 5, 2009: The riots that changed everything in Xinjiang

James Carter
China Stories

[Podcast] The global semiconductor industry is interconnected, like it or not

Phoebe Boswall

Fighting back: Exploring China’s self-defense scene

Mark Dreyer

Historian Andrew Liu on COVID origins: Orientalism and the “Asiatic racial form”

Kaiser Kuo

It was a bad, very bad week for Chinese mining in Africa

Eric Olander

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 209

Kaiser Kuo