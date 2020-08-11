Africa in the new era of U.S.-China relations

Podcast

Play episode:

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast

African leaders have said repeatedly that they want to stay clear of the escalating conflict between the United States and China. But despite their best efforts, a growing number of African countries are nonetheless being drawn into disputes over Huawei, COVID-19, and debt relief, among other issues.

W. Gyude Moore, a former Liberian public works minister and currently a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, and Judd Devermont, the Africa Program director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, have been writing a lot lately on the new geopolitical landscape. They join Eric and Cobus from Washington D.C., to discuss the current state of U.S.-China-Africa relations.

