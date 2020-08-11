Africa in the new era of U.S.-China relations

African leaders have said repeatedly that they want to stay clear of the escalating conflict between the United States and China. But despite their best efforts, a growing number of African countries are nonetheless being drawn into disputes over Huawei, COVID-19, and debt relief, among other issues.
W. Gyude Moore, a former Liberian public works minister and currently a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, and Judd Devermont, the Africa Program director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, have been writing a lot lately on the new geopolitical landscape. They join Eric and Cobus from Washington D.C., to discuss the current state of U.S.-China-Africa relations.