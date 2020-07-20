Africa Week 2020 in Beijing

The fourth annual Africa Week event will take place in Beijing from July 20 to July 25. Africa Week is a unique series of seminars, excursions, and film screenings, and it always concludes with a start-up competition for local African entrepreneurs in China.
Normally, this event is entirely local, which means that you have to be in Beijing to participate. But this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers have moved some of the activities online, which provides a wonderful opportunity for people everywhere to either take part live via Zoom or watch the discussions online later.
It’s important to note that Africa Week is very different from the countless other webinars that now regularly take place. First of all, this one actually takes place in China, which is different from most other conferences. But more importantly, Africa Week is all about young professionals who are mostly from Africa and China, a constituency that is often underrepresented within the broader discourse.
Africa Week organizer Miatta Momoh, co-founder of the Beijing-based social enterprise Kente & Silk, and Nairobi-based technology executive Stephany Zoo, who will be moderating some of the panels, join Eric and Cobus to discuss the upcoming event and why this kind of gathering is so important, especially now.