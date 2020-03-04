 An overview of China’s burgeoning fragrance market with Dao Nguyen, founder of ESSENZIA - SupChina
An overview of China’s burgeoning fragrance market with Dao Nguyen, founder of ESSENZIA

Today’s conversation is with Dao Nguyen, the founder of ESSENZIA, a boutique marketing creative strategy agency that helps fragrance and cosmetics brands reach young Chinese consumers. Lauren and Dao dive deep into China’s rapidly growing fragrance market, which has changed dramatically over the past five years.

In this episode, Dao gives an overview of the market, answering questions such as:

·      Who are the main consumers?

·      What types of fragrances tend to appeal to a Chinese audience?

·      Which brands are doing well in the China market and why?

·      Are there any mistakes that brands tend to make?

Later in the episode, they discuss China’s beauty industry and Lauren asks Dao to share her thoughts on the rise of China’s domestic beauty brands.

To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update! 

Guest: Dao Nguyen

LinkedIn

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

