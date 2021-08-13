Assessing the impact of anti-China sentiment in the Global South

Podcast

Play episode:

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
The China in Africa Podcast

In many countries in Africa, Asia, and throughout the Global South there’s often a large discrepancy between perceptions of China in civil society and among governing elites. This phenomenon has been on full display recently in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where public anger surged in response to numerous videos circulating on social media that show the maltreatment of local mine workers by Chinese managers and reveal evidence of environmental violations by Chinese mining companies. Meantime, the President and Prime Minister studiously avoid these controversies as they work to attract more Chinese investment to the DRC.

But does civil society hostility towards China have any measurable impact on a country’s policies towards Beijing? Charles Dunst, an associate in the global macro practice at the Eurasia Group, argues that it might and leaders in Global South countries should be concerned. Charles joins Eric & Cobus from Washington to discuss his new article in World Politics Review on the subject.

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 173

Kaiser Kuo
The China in Africa Podcast

Gyude Moore reflects on a week of democracy, debt, and despair

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Peter Martin on ‘China’s Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy’

Kaiser Kuo

Sourcing from China in an age of uncertainty

Christopher Marquis

An update on the current state of China-Zimbabwe economic relations

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 172

Kaiser Kuo