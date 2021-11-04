Bonus Episode: Introducing the China Sports Insider Podcast!

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

A warm Sinica welcome to our newest network member, the China Sports Insider Podcast!

If it’s about sports and there’s a China angle, our hosts Mark Dreyer — the China Sports Insider himself — and Haig Balian, the show’s producer, will talk about it.

This week: fewer than a hundred days to go to the Beijing Olympics, and foreign athletes have been trickling in for test events. What’s happening? What are they saying? (7:18)

The IOC released their playbook — their game plan for the Olympics. How will visiting media and athletes react to Beijing’s health and safety measures? (12:42)

Then we talk to USA Today’s Dan Wolken. He’s covered four Olympics, and he’s coming to Beijing. What does he make of the playbook? (19:06)

And we end with the saga of China’s men’s national ice hockey team. Their story is getting a lot of attention from foreign media. At the Olympic tournament they’ll be in a group with Canada, USA, and Germany, and there’s a real chance they’ll get blown out. How did we get here? What’s the way out? (41:06)

Update: Since we recorded this, the IIHF has announced that China will not be kicked out of the Olympic tournament.

For more stories read China Sports Insider

Find Mark Dreyer on Twitter

Find Haig Balian on Twitter

Learn about the Olympic playbooks

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

