Brain exhaustion and building stamina

How long can you use Chinese before your “brain is full”? John and Jared talk about endurance in Chinese, how to build stamina, and what to expect as your Chinese progresses to the next level. Interview is with Tyler Christler, an American based in Dalian speaking Dongbei-flavored Mandarin who produces videos on Chinese social media.
Links from the episode:
- Chinese Vocabulary Wiki | AllSet Learning
- #30 Second Language or Foreign Language: What Type of Learner Are You?
- Tyler Christler is “铁蛋儿Tyler” on Douyin and Bili Bili