Brain exhaustion and building stamina

How long can you use Chinese before your “brain is full”? John and Jared talk about endurance in Chinese, how to build stamina, and what to expect as your Chinese progresses to the next level. Interview is with Tyler Christler, an American based in Dalian speaking Dongbei-flavored Mandarin who produces videos on Chinese social media.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

