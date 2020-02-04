 Breaking down China's male beauty trend - SupChina
Breaking down China’s male beauty trend

In 2019, male beauty and skincare was one of China’s fastest-growing consumer product segments. In fact, data from Euromonitor shows that the Chinese male beauty market is growing at over double the global average (13.5 percent vs. 5.8 percent). In this episode, Lauren and her guest, Joyce Sheng, give an overview of the male beauty industry in China, including its size, products, and consumer demographics, as well as the cultural drivers of the trend.

In addition, Joyce — a Chinese post-1990s consumer and avid fan of this podcast — shares her personal perspective on how her male friends and colleagues are engaging with this trend.

Resources mentioned in the show: AIRPARIS China Male Beauty Report 2019.

Guest: Joyce Sheng

LinkedIn

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

Lauren Hallanan

Lauren Hallanan is the head of marketing at Chatly and a Chinese social media marketing expert focusing on influencer marketing, live streaming, and the rise of Chinese domestic brands. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestselling book book "Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers, and KOLs", host of the China Marketing Podcast and creator of the China Marketing Insights newsletter and WeChat account. On top of that she runs www.chinalivestream.com, which she originally started as a way to document her journey of becoming a popular streamer with over 400K Chinese fans. She lived in China for 8 years and is fluent in Mandarin.

