Bridging to Breakthrough and Abigail Washburn

Jared Turner and John Pasden
You Can Learn Chinese

What if you are still struggling to get to the point where you can read the lowest-level graded readers? What techniques can get you there? John and Jared will discuss steps you can take to bridge the gap to real reading and also begin to experience the snowball effect of reading in Chinese.

The guest interview is with Abigail Washburn, a Grammy Award–winning bluegrass musician, whose plans to attend law school in Beijing were derailed by a record deal. 

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

