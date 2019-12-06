 Building communities through Chinese culture - SupChina
Building communities through Chinese culture

Shenzhan Liao, senior vice president and head of the School of Chinese Studies at China Institute in New York City, started as a schoolteacher in Long Island. In this episode, she breaks down the differences in pedagogy in China and the United States, informs us about some new educational services at China Institute, and explains what it takes to create an effective and compelling curriculum for young learners of Chinese.

13:01: American and Chinese-language teaching styles

22:20: China Institute’s preschool program

27:27: The value in studying Chinese language

39:51: Education as a bridge between the U.S. and China

Chapter Six: Let's talk dirty, cleanly
Juliana Batista

Juliana Batista is a brand strategy consultant with experience in the U.S. and China, and she previously operated at the intersection of sustainability and strategy for a Hong Kong-based textile manufacturer. Her experiences in China range from studying at Tsinghua University through Schwarzman Scholars to working and living in a 4th-tier industrial town. Juliana is an avid ultramarathoner and has a soft spot for jianbing.

