This week, Juliana is joined by Hannah Ryder, the founder and CEO of Development Reimagined, a pioneering international development consultancy and the first Kenyan wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Beijing. It provides strategic advice and practical support to Chinese and international organizations on issues such as the Belt and Road Initiative, Africa’s growth market, development effectiveness, and China’s foreign aid. Hannah is also a former Kenyan and British diplomat, and an economist with over 15 years of experience.
Building the future of the China-Africa partnership
Play episode: