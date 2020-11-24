Building the “she economy,” with Virginia Tan

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Virginia Tan, founding partner of Teja Ventures, which is the first gender lens VC fund for emerging Asia. Virginia, who also founded She Loves Tech and Lean In China, discusses the powerful investment thesis behind the “she economy,” and how commercially driven investments focused on women can have social impact. She reflects on how she built the fund and the work of Teja’s portfolio companies. More broadly, Virginia also discusses how in Asia and China in particular, impact investments need not be concessionary, and how in these contexts, aligning with government priorities is important.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

