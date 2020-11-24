This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Virginia Tan, founding partner of Teja Ventures, which is the first gender lens VC fund for emerging Asia. Virginia, who also founded She Loves Tech and Lean In China, discusses the powerful investment thesis behind the “she economy,” and how commercially driven investments focused on women can have social impact. She reflects on how she built the fund and the work of Teja’s portfolio companies. More broadly, Virginia also discusses how in Asia and China in particular, impact investments need not be concessionary, and how in these contexts, aligning with government priorities is important.
Building the “she economy,” with Virginia Tan
