Business and personal relations in China with Robert Fisch

Podcast

Play episode:

Chris Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Robert Fisch, who has over 40 years of experience working in and with Chinese companies and organizations. Robert is a master storyteller and he draws on his diverse experiences in China to illustrate some key principles that businesses can learn from, such as the importance of personal relations and the human touch when doing business in China. And he also provides some very practical advice on many topics from setting up a wholly foreign-owned entity (WFOE) to how business in China has shifted in the COVID era.

A transcript of this conversation is available on SupChina.com.

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 201

Kaiser Kuo
You Can Learn Chinese

Learning Chinese slang

John Pasden

[Podcast] China’s pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao’s final success: retirement

James Carter

Inside the Shanghai lockdown, with SupChina’s own Chang Che

Kaiser Kuo

Olympian Rudi Ying blows the lid off China’s hockey program

Mark Dreyer

[Podcast] Weibo removes hashtag about food shortages in Shanghai as locked-down residents go hungry

Greg James