Business and personal relations in China with Robert Fisch

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Robert Fisch, who has over 40 years of experience working in and with Chinese companies and organizations. Robert is a master storyteller and he draws on his diverse experiences in China to illustrate some key principles that businesses can learn from, such as the importance of personal relations and the human touch when doing business in China. And he also provides some very practical advice on many topics from setting up a wholly foreign-owned entity (WFOE) to how business in China has shifted in the COVID era.
A transcript of this conversation is available on SupChina.com.